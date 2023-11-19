This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Primera División Femenina
team-logo
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT SPORTS
Barcelona Women 2023Getty Images
Primera División FemeninaBarcelonaReal MadridBarcelona vs Real Madrid

How to watch the Primera Division Femenina match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona Women will aim to press on with their dominance over Real Madrid Women when the two sides clash in Liga F on Sunday.

Yet to face a defeat in the Clasico fixture, this can be Blaugranas' 12th straight win over Las Blancas in all competitions.

Jonatan Giraldez's side also boast of an overall perfect record this season after beginning their Women's Champions League campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Benfica on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid recorded a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in their mid-week European game and trail leaders Barcelona by three points in Liga F.

Interestingly, Spain hero Jenni Hermoso will make her first public appearance since the Luis Rubiales saga this weekend, when she commentates on El Clasico.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 19, 2023
Kick-off time:11 am GMT
Venue:Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division Femenina match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 11 am GMT on November 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here
DAZNWatch here
DAZN 1Watch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3, DAZN, DAZN 1 and discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Linda Caicedo Real Madrid Women 2023-24Getty

Barcelona Women team news

Giraldez is likely to revert to the side that thrashed Villarreal 8-0 in the previous league outing as Marta Torrejon would partner Irene Peredes at the heart of defense, while Lucy Bronze comes in at right-back.

Asisat Oshoala, who scored off the bench against Benfica, should lead the line of attack alongside Esmee Brugts and Salma Paralluelo.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Peredes, Marta, O. Batlle; Pina, Walsh, Aitana; Brugts, Oshoala, Paralluelo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panos, Coll, Gemma
Defenders:Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle
Midfielders:Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts
Forwards:Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Real Madrid Women team news

Real Madrid coach Alberto Toril would also ring in a change or two, replicating the lineup that humiliated Real Sociedad 7-1.

Rocio Galvez could start ahead of Ivana Andres alongside Kathellen at center-back.

Going forward, Linda Caicedo is expected to play just behind striker Signe Brunn, with Hayley Raso and Athenea del Castillo supporting from the flanks.

Real Madrid Women possible XI: Misa; Oihane, Rocio, Kathellen, Olga; Teresa, Toletti; Raso, Linda C., Athenea; Brunn

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Misa, Mylene Chavas
Defenders:K. Robles, Rocio, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava
Midfielders:Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri
Forwards:Brunn, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 25, 2023Barcelona 1-0 Real MadridLiga F
January 19, 2023Barcelona 1-1 (3-1 AET) Real MadridSpanish Women's Super Cup
November 6, 2022Real Madrid 0-4 BarcelonaLiga F
May 25, 2022Barcelona 4-0 Real MadridCopa de la Reina
March 30, 2022Barcelona 5-2 Real MadridUEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links