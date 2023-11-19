Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primera Division Femenina match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona Women will aim to press on with their dominance over Real Madrid Women when the two sides clash in Liga F on Sunday.

Yet to face a defeat in the Clasico fixture, this can be Blaugranas' 12th straight win over Las Blancas in all competitions.

Jonatan Giraldez's side also boast of an overall perfect record this season after beginning their Women's Champions League campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Benfica on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid recorded a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in their mid-week European game and trail leaders Barcelona by three points in Liga F.

Interestingly, Spain hero Jenni Hermoso will make her first public appearance since the Luis Rubiales saga this weekend, when she commentates on El Clasico.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am GMT Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division Femenina match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 11 am GMT on November 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 3, DAZN, DAZN 1 and discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Getty

Barcelona Women team news

Giraldez is likely to revert to the side that thrashed Villarreal 8-0 in the previous league outing as Marta Torrejon would partner Irene Peredes at the heart of defense, while Lucy Bronze comes in at right-back.

Asisat Oshoala, who scored off the bench against Benfica, should lead the line of attack alongside Esmee Brugts and Salma Paralluelo.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Peredes, Marta, O. Batlle; Pina, Walsh, Aitana; Brugts, Oshoala, Paralluelo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Real Madrid Women team news

Real Madrid coach Alberto Toril would also ring in a change or two, replicating the lineup that humiliated Real Sociedad 7-1.

Rocio Galvez could start ahead of Ivana Andres alongside Kathellen at center-back.

Going forward, Linda Caicedo is expected to play just behind striker Signe Brunn, with Hayley Raso and Athenea del Castillo supporting from the flanks.

Real Madrid Women possible XI: Misa; Oihane, Rocio, Kathellen, Olga; Teresa, Toletti; Raso, Linda C., Athenea; Brunn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa, Mylene Chavas Defenders: K. Robles, Rocio, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri Forwards: Brunn, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 25, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid Liga F January 19, 2023 Barcelona 1-1 (3-1 AET) Real Madrid Spanish Women's Super Cup November 6, 2022 Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Liga F May 25, 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid Copa de la Reina March 30, 2022 Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links