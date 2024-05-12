Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Monday.

Barcelona, who are currently third in the standings, have had a sub-par season overall and they are now 17 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with just four games remaining. They have lost three out of their last five matches across all competitions and will be desperate to end the season on a high.

The visitors have secured a spot in European competitions next season and have only lost one out of their last five matches. There may very well be an upset on the cards. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

On Monday, Barcelona will face three player absences due to injury. Gavi and Alejandro Balde, who are enduring long-term setbacks, and Frenkie de Jong, sidelined by an ankle issue.

They will be confident that the rest of the squad can deliver wins in the last few games of this season.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Real Sociedad team news

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad faces the unavailability of Igor Zubeldia, Martin Zubimendi, Kieran Tierney, and Carlos Fernandez for Monday night's match.

Hamari Traore and Aihen Munoz are also uncertain, adding to the team's selection concerns.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Odriozola, Le Normand, Pacheco, Galan; Benat, Mendez, Merino; Oyarzabal, Becker, Kubo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Pacheco, Galan, Aramburu Midfielders: Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia Forwards: Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/11/23 Real Sociedad 0 - 1 Barcelona La Liga 21/05/23 Barcelona 1 - 2 Real Sociedad La Liga 26/01/23 Barcelona 1 - 0 Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 22/08/22 Real Sociedad 1 - 4 Barcelona La Liga 22/04/22 Real Sociedad 0 - 1 Barcelona La Liga

