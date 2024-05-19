This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona are second in the standings with 79 points and will be looking to secure that spot with two games remaining this season. They will be confident of picking up their third win in a row against the struggling 15th-placed Rayo Vallecano. The visitors may have just managed to escape the drop zone, as they sit six points clear of 18th-placed Cadiz.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

Date:May 19, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm BST
Venue:Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona is not available to watch and stream online.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will definitely be without Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Frenkie de Jong this weekend, as all three are sidelined until the 2024-25 season.

Ronald Araujo is also dealing with knee pain, which could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Cancelo; Fermin, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
Midfielders:Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Rayo Vallecano team news

The visitors will be missing Trejo after his red card in the early stages of their victory over Granada last time out.

Diego Mendez is out for the season with a ligament injury, but the team is otherwise in good shape.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; U Lopez, Valentin; Palazon, A Garcia, De Frutos; Camello

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dimitrievski, Cardenas
Defenders:Lejeune, Mumin, Hernandez, Pascual, Espino, Chavarria, Balliu, Ratiu
Midfielders:Crespo, Valentin, Perez, Lopez, Ciss, Nteka, Pozo, Garcia, De Frutos
Forwards:De Tomas, Camello, Falcao, Bebe, Palazon

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/11/23Rayo Vallecano 1 - 1 BarcelonaLa Liga
27/04/23Rayo Vallecano 2 - 1 BarcelonaLa Liga
14/08/22Barcelona 0 - 0 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga
25/04/22Barcelona 0 - 1 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga
27/10/21Rayo Vallecano 1 - 0 BarcelonaLa Liga

Useful links

