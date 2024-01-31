Barcelona vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona are just about hanging on to their top-four spot in La Liga standings as Xavi's men welcome Osasuna to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions following a 3-5 thrashing at the hand of Villarreal at the same venue, while Osasuna picked up a 1-1 draw at Sevilla at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The LaLiga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi continue to remain the long-term absentees at the club, with Sergi Roberto, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez also occupying the infirmary for this game.

Joao Cancelo made an appearance off the bench against Villarreal after recovering from a knee injury, while the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Ferran Torres all push for starts.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Torres, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Cancelo, Cubarsi Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Felix, Yamal, Roque

Osasuna team news

Los Rojillos boss Jaboga Arrasate will not be able to avail of the services of Chimy Avila as yet, but Jesus Areso is in line for a start after coming off the bench in the last two outings.

Meanwhile, players such as Aimar Oroz and Jose Manuel Arnaiz can be used as fresh legs for the mid-week encounter.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; D. Garcia, Catena, Cruz; Areso, Oroz, Munoz, Gomez, Pena; Budimir, Arnaiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Cruz, Mojico, Areso, Pena Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Moncayola, Ibanez, Brasanac, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja Forwards: Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Osasuna across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 11, 2024 Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna Spanish Super Cup September 3, 2023 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga May 2, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna La Liga November 8, 2022 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga March 13, 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna La Liga

