Anselm Noronha

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

LaLigaBarcelonaMallorcaBarcelona vs Mallorca

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona could go second on La Liga standings at least temporarily when they face Mallorca at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday.

However, the hosts will need to return to winning ways a little bit more consistently after a stalemate in alternate competitive games following the goalless league draw at Athletic Bilbao.

On the other hand, Mallorca are aiming to register three straight wins in all competitions after a 1-0 win against Girona last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 8, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, March 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri sustained injuries in the Athletic Bilbao draw, joining the likes of Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Marcos Alonso in the treatment room, while Ferran Torres remains a doubt with a thigh injury.

Ronald Araujo is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so Pau Cubarsi could line up alongside Jules Kunde and Inigo Martinez at the back.

Robert Lewandowski will continue to lead the line of attack.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Fermin Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort
Midfielders:Romeu, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Mallorca team news

A knee injury renders Pablo Maffeo unavailable for selection, while Omar Mascarell serves a ban for the same reason as Araujo.

Samu Costa is likely to replace Mascarell in the middle, with the rest of the XI expected to remain more or less the same from the Girona win.

Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin will start upfront, while Abdon Prats makes for a good option off the bench.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Lato; A Sanchez, S. Costa, D. Rodriguez; Muriqi, Larin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar
Defenders:Valjent, Van der Heyden, Copete, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Gonzalez, Vidal
Midfielders:S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez
Forwards:Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Mallorca across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 26, 2023Mallorca 2-2 BarcelonaLa Liga
May 28, 2023Barcelona 3-0 MallorcaLa Liga
October 1, 2022Mallorca 0-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
May 1, 2022Barcelona 2-1 MallorcaLa Liga
January 2, 2022Mallorca 0-1 BarcelonaLa Liga

Useful links

