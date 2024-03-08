Barcelona vs Mallorca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona could go second on La Liga standings at least temporarily when they face Mallorca at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday.

However, the hosts will need to return to winning ways a little bit more consistently after a stalemate in alternate competitive games following the goalless league draw at Athletic Bilbao.

On the other hand, Mallorca are aiming to register three straight wins in all competitions after a 1-0 win against Girona last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, March 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri sustained injuries in the Athletic Bilbao draw, joining the likes of Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Marcos Alonso in the treatment room, while Ferran Torres remains a doubt with a thigh injury.

Ronald Araujo is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so Pau Cubarsi could line up alongside Jules Kunde and Inigo Martinez at the back.

Robert Lewandowski will continue to lead the line of attack.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Fermin Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Mallorca team news

A knee injury renders Pablo Maffeo unavailable for selection, while Omar Mascarell serves a ban for the same reason as Araujo.

Samu Costa is likely to replace Mascarell in the middle, with the rest of the XI expected to remain more or less the same from the Girona win.

Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin will start upfront, while Abdon Prats makes for a good option off the bench.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Lato; A Sanchez, S. Costa, D. Rodriguez; Muriqi, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar Defenders: Valjent, Van der Heyden, Copete, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Gonzalez, Vidal Midfielders: S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez Forwards: Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Mallorca across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 26, 2023 Mallorca 2-2 Barcelona La Liga May 28, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca La Liga October 1, 2022 Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona La Liga May 1, 2022 Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca La Liga January 2, 2022 Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona La Liga

