How to watch today's Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona will look to return to winning ways in La Liga when they play hosts to Leganes at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

Coming off a 3-2 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in the midweek, Hansi Flick's side were involved in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in their previous league outing. Leganes are at the edge of the drop zone and suffered a 3-0 loss against Real Sociedad last weekend.

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will be available to watch live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Barcelona vs Leganes kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Leganes will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Still, without long-term absentees Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, Ronald Araujo could return to action after being named in the squad for the game against Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen can also make the squad as the duo are back in full training.

Ferran Torres may concede his place to Raphinha once again, while Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Fermin Lopez remain as options.

Leganes team news

Los pepineros boss Borja Jimenez will be without Darko Brasanac, Dani Raba and Enric Franquesa due to injuries, while Valentin Rosier faces a ban due to a milestone booking last time out.

Juan Cruz and Munir El Haddadi could be brought into the XI. Miguel de la Fuente should spearhead the attack.

