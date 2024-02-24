Barcelona vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will want to take advantage of Girona's recent slip, as Xavi's men look to leapfrog their way to the second spot when they play host to Getafe in Saturday's La Liga tie at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys.

At a time Girona lost their last two league games, the Blaugrana are eyeing to extend a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the mid-week.

Meanwhile, Getafe aim to make some strides in the mid-table league standings following a 1-1 draw with Villarreal amid a three-game unbeaten run.

Barcelona vs Getafe kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm GMT Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Getafe will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Saturday, February 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

It is just the quartet of Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi in Barca's treatment room now, as Sergi Roberto and Joao Felix were included in the squad against Napoli.

Felix can play another cameo role off the bench, but Lamine Yamal emerges as a doubt due to a knock. So, Raphinha could join Robert Lewandowski and Pedri in attack instead.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Pedri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Getafe team news

A knee injury renders Mauro Arambarri unavailable for the rest of this season, while Fabricio Angileri is a doubt on account of a muscular problem.

Jordi Martin was forced off against Villarreal at the weekend and would need a once-over ahead of kickoff, leaving the doors open for Carles Alena's involvement in midfield.

Linked with a move to Barcelona, the Manchester United-owned Mason Greenwood should see himself in the XI once again.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Milla, Alena; Mayoral, Mata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato Defenders: Alvarez, Djene, Duarte, Alderete, Rico, Angileri, Carmona, Iglesias, Suarez Midfielders: Alena, Maksimovic, Milla, Moriba, Santiago, Rodriguez, Martin Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa, Mata, Greenwood

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Getafe across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2023 Getafe 0-0 Barcelona La Liga April 16, 2023 Getafe 0-0 Barcelona La Liga January 22, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Getafe La Liga May 15, 2022 Getafe 0-0 Barcelona La Liga August 29, 2021 Barcelona 2-1 Getafe La Liga

