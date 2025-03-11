+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBarcelonaBenficaBarcelona vs Benfica

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In order to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona need to avoid defeat against Benfica in the second leg last-16 tie at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men have the narrow advantage of their 1-0 win at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) in the opening leg of the round of 16 last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Barcelona and Benfica will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Barcelona and Benfica will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, March 11, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Benfica Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

25
W. Szczesny
4
R. Araujo
23
J. Kounde
5
I. Martinez
3
A. Balde
20
D. Olmo
21
F. de Jong
19
L. Yamal
11
Raphinha
8
Pedri
9
R. Lewandowski
1
A. Trubin
44
T. Araujo
30
N. Otamendi
26
S. Dahl
4
A. Silva
18
L. Barreiro
10
O. Kokcu
8
F. Aursnes
17
K. Akturkoglu
14
V. Pavlidis
21
A. Schjelderup

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Lage

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

The Blaugrana are without Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, but Robert Lewandowski is expected to shake off his niggle due to which the Polish forward was left out of the weekend league game against Osasuna.

Having missed the first leg, Gavi should make the squad after recovering from an illness, while Ronald Araujo will fill in for Cubarsi following the latter's sending off in Benfica.

Benfica team news

Alexander Bah, Manu Silva and Tiago Gouveia are sidelined through injuries, while Angel Di Maria remains a major doubt once again.

Furthermore, Alvaro Carreras will be suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards, while Tomas Araujo can also be counted as a doubt. Bruma is ineligible, as the January signing was not registered for the club's squad for the Champions League knockout phase.

Leandro Barreiro, Kerem Akturkoglu, Andreas Schjelderup and Vangelis Pavlidis are all expected to start here.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

