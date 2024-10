How to watch today's Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich will square off in a Champions League league stage tie at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

The sides have so far gathered three points each after two matchdays, but Hansi Flick's men thrashed Young Boys 5-0 while Bayern were shocked to a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in their previous European ties.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 5, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, October 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Flick may persist with Inaki Pena in goal despite the arrival of new signing Wojciech Szczesny, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Dani Olmo and Gavi will be available for selection once again, as so is Frenkie de Jong following their returns from injury, but the same cannot be said for Marc Bernal who is out with a knee injury.

Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen also occupy the club's infirmary, as Pau Cubarsi will be asked to step up to the occasion.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Szczesny Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Casado, Olmo, De Jong Forwards: Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal

Bayern Munich team news

Aleksandar Pavlovic is ruled out after sustaining a collarbone injury at the weekend, so Joao Palhinha is in line to deputise in midfield.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany may reinstate Konrad Laimer in place of Raphael Guerreiro at right-back, while Joshua Kimmich could get the nod over Leon Goretzka.

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala will be a big miss due to a hip issue, joined in the treatment room by Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Muller, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 26, 2022 Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League September 13, 2022 Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona UEFA Champions League December 8, 2021 Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona UEFA Champions League September 14, 2021 Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League August 14, 2020 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

