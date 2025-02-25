How to watch today's Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will play hosts to Atletico Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Tuesday.

With Real Sociedad and Real Madrid to partake in the other game in the last-four over two legs, 31-time winners Barca remain the most successful side in the history of the cup competition.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Youngster Lamine Yamal is doubtful after hurting his foot in the 2-0 weekend league win over Las Palmas, while injured duo Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are sure to miss out.

Andreas Christensen is likely to make the squad but may not start, while the likes of Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo will all be eyeing spots in the XI.

Atletico Madrid team news

Juan Musso is expected to continue as the Copa del Rey goalkeeper, while Pablo Barrios is back from a ban, but Koke is a doubt due to an injury issue.

Brace hero against Valencia in Atleti's 3-0 league win, Julian Alvarez could start alongside Antoine Greizmann up front. So Alexander Sorloth may need to be content with a place among the substitutes once again, while Javi Galan and Jose Gimenez start from the onset.

