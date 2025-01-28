How to watch today's Barcelona vs Atalanta Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the Champions League knockouts, Barcelona will welcome Atalanta to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, confirmed of at least a spot in the knockout phase play-offs, the Italian side are also pushing for a direct spot in the last-16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The hosts will remain without Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal through injuries. Dani Olmo is a doubt due to a calf problem, but Pedri is available for selection after recovering from illness.

With Wojciech Szczesny in goal, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski were rested over the weekend and could make their way back into the XI here.

Atalanta team news

As for the visitors, Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca remain sidelined with injuries, while Marten de Roon may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kickoff.

Defender Isak Hien is back from a ban, while Mateo Retegui should continue to spearhead the attack.

