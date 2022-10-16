‘If I were Barcelona’s sporting director, I would sign Messi’ – Araujo sends transfer message at Camp Nou & reveals toughest opponent

Ronald Araujo has fired a transfer message to the directors at Barcelona, saying he “would sign” Lionel Messi if the Argentine icon becomes available.

Argentine in final year of PSG contract

Has been talk of a return to Catalunya

Blaugrana focused on Clasico clash for now

WHAT HAPPENED? Araujo spent time playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner after moving to Camp Nou in 2019. He did, however, see Messi head for the exits in 2021 and is hoping that a deal can be done to return the Blaugrana legend to Catalunya once his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer of 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Araujo has told Club del Deportista: “If I were Barcelona’s sporting director, I would sign Messi.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona’s focus for now is locked on the present and a Clasico clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday. Araujo will sit out that contest through injury, but admits that the Blancos boast his toughest opponent on their books. Picking out his most testing rival, the South American said: “Karim Benzema. He is a very smart player, he knows when to stop, how to move, and how to move his teammates. You always have to be careful when you play against him.”

WHAT NEXT? Barca and Real head into their latest encounter locked together on 22 points at the top of the Liga table, with both sides boasting unbeaten records through eight games.