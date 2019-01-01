Barcelona sign Junior Firpo in €18m deal from Real Betis

have completed the €18 million (£16.3m/$20m) signing of defender Junior Firpo.

The left-back has signed a five-year deal with the Spanish champions and will provide competition for Jordi Alba at Camp Nou.

The final fee for Junior could rise to €30m (£27.5m/$33.4m) with add-ons, with release clause set at €200m.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Junior has represented at Under-21 level having impressed during five years at Betis.

The 22-year-old leaves the Andalusian outfit having made 43 appearances, scoring five goals and laying on seven assists in all competitions.

One of those goals came in a memorable 4-3 win over Barca at Camp Nou in November, with Junior having been linked with a move to the Blaugrana ever since.

