Barcelona vs Real Madrid Champions League clash sets new women's world record for attendance
The Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Real Madrid has set a new record for the highest attendance in women's football.
The Clasico clubs went head to head at Camp Nou in the second leg of their quarter-final tie in the European competition.
Spanish champions Barca provided a spectacle for the record crowd as they went on to thrash their rivals 5-2 in front of the fans on Wednesday, sending them through with an 8-3 aggregate win.
Editors' Picks
- 'He's expected to be Messi or Ronaldo' - How Pulisic is shedding the weight of being USMNT's golden child as World Cup qualification looms
- History in the making as all-transgender team TRUK United face Dulwich Hamlet Women in first for English football
- Arsenal's Saliba dilemma: What next for £27m star as Gunners talks loom?
- Abramovich has been forced out of Chelsea - Are Man City and Newcastle's owners next?
What is the new record?
A massive 91,553 people were in attendance at the Blaugrana's stadium to see the resolution of the tie.
That sets a new world record for women's football, breaking the previous record set at the World Cup in 1999 when the United States faced China at the Rose Bowl.
What are the top attendances in women's football?
Rank
Teams
Attendance
Competition
Year
1
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
91,553
UWCL
2022
2
USA vs China
90,185
World Cup
1999
3
USA vs Japan
80,203
Olympics
2012
4
England vs Germany
77,768
Friendly
2019
5
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
60,739
Primera Division
2019