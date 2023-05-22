How Barcelona's pursuit of Wolves talisman Ruben Neves hinges on Ansu Fati's future at Camp Nou

Barcelona want to finally sign Wolves' Ruben Neves this summer, but they will need to get rid of out-of-favour attacker Ansu Fati first.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Wolves captain Neves, and are looking into signing the midfielder this summer, according to The Athletic. However, the Blaugrana are once again facing a summer of uncertainty, and will have to free up cash to bring in the Portuguese international. Ansu Fati, who - like Neves - is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, is top of the list should Barcelona want to sell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although head coach Xavi is reportedly unconvinced that Neves is the right man to replace outgoing defensive midfield stalwart Sergio Busquets, president Joan Laporta is pushing for his signing. Mendes will ask Wolves to accept a bid of €45 million (£39m/$49m) for the midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Barcelona will then look to offload 20-year-old Fati for €75m (£65m/$81m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite Laporta's desire to sign Neves, who wants to play Champions League football next year, Xavi is pushing for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Barcelona manager sees the Spaniard as a more natural replacement for Busquets. However, La Real have repeatedly insisted that he will not leave the club, according to Marca.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana continue their La Liga campaign with a trip to relegation-threatened Valladolid tomorrow evening.