Barcelona starlet Pedri wins 2021 Golden Boy award

Barcelona starlet Pedri has won the 2021 Golden Boy award.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport hand out the prestigious prize to the best player aged 21 or under from Europe's top-tier leagues every year, with Pedri picking up the mantle from 2020 winner Erling Haaland.

The Barca midfielder has been recognised after an outstanding breakthrough season at Camp Nou that saw him make 52 appearances in all competitions and play a key role in their run to Copa del Rey glory.

What has been said?

Pedri, who turns 19 this week, told Tuttosport in a video message: "I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me.

"Of course, many thanks to Barca, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy."

Who did Pedri beat to the prize?

Pedri finished first in the final vote for the Golden Boy ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who just missed out after an impressive debut campaign in Germany.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala completed the top three, having established himself as a vital member of the first team at Allianz Arena over the past 12 months.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz came in fourth, while Pedri's Barca team-mate Gavi was fifth.

