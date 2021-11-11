Barcelona will not re-sign Dani Alves despite Brazilian defender wanting return

Dani Alves will not be returning to Barcelona, GOAL can confirm, with the Liga giants opting against a deal for the veteran Brazilian defender.

The 38-year-old right-back is a free agent at after leaving Sao Paulo.

He had expressed a desire to return to Camp Nou five years after bringing his previous stint in Catalunya to a close, but no offer will be tabled.

What did Alves say?

The South American told Sport in October when asked about a possible return to Barca: "It would sound very opportunistic to say that Barca need me now. I always said that I left because I saw things were not the way I thought they should be.

"You never want to see everything that [has] ended up happening since I left. I've said that when Barca need me and want me, I would be at their disposal regardless of where I am. The affection, love and respect I have for this club is too much.

"If Barca think they need me, they just have to call me. I still think I can contribute anywhere, but more at Barca because of the number of young players that they have now."

Why aren’t Barcelona doing a deal?

There has been plenty of change on and off the field at Camp Nou, with Alves’ former team-mate Xavi now manager after succeeding Ronald Koeman.

Barca are however looking to build towards a brighter future as they seek to overcome financial difficulties and the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Alves could have been a short-term solution and has made it clear that he would be open to agreeing terms. He was in attendance for the 1-0 Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv on October 20.

His representatives did reach out to Barcelona, but the club’s board of directors have opted against entering into discussions.

Joan Laporta was the man to sanction signing Alves from Sevilla in 2008 during his first stint as Barca president, but he will not let emotional ties influence his plans.

What did Alves win at Barcelona?

Alves is assured of a place in Camp Nou folklore having formed part of the Pep Guardiola squad that enjoyed so much success between 2008 and 2012. Luis Enrique was then able to maintain those standards during his tenure at Barca.

In total, Alves – who is the most decorated player in football history – won 23 trophies while in Catalunya, with that impressive record including six Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

