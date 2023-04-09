Barcelona hoping to make MLS wait for Sergio Busquets as Xavi ‘insists’ on new contract for midfielder

Barcelona hope to keep MLS waiting on Sergio Busquets for a little longer, with Xavi saying he “will insist” on a new contract for the midfielder.

Veteran star running down his deal

Linked with a move to America

Boss wants him to remain at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old World Cup winner, who is a former team-mate of his current boss, is approaching the end of his deal at Camp Nou. With no extension agreed as yet, there has been plenty of speculation to suggest that Busquets could soon be heading to the United States. Xavi, though, has seen enough from the former Spain international to convince him that he should be sticking around in Catalunya for at least one more season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi told reporters when asked about Busquets’ future: “Let’s see how the season ends, he is very important, he is transcendental in the game and outside, he is an example as captain and a role model for all his team-mates to look up to. I have told him many times that I want him to continue but I understand, this year if everything goes well he can leave with titles and he would leave in a very good moment. It’s difficult. I will insist that he continues.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets has taken in 34 appearances for Barca across all competitions this season, with there no sign of him slowing down, and his vast experience is proving to be priceless alongside hot prospects such as Pedri and Gavi.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Busquets is assured of legend status at Camp Nou regardless of what his immediate future holds, with eight La Liga titles – with another potentially on the cards this season – and three Champions League crowns claimed over the course of 714 appearance for the only club side that he has represented.