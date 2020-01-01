‘Barcelona with Messi is the perfect place for Lautaro’ – Inter exit likely, says Radaelli

The man who once helped to add the talented forward to the books at Racing believes a big-money switch to Camp Nou is becoming increasingly likely

could prove to be the “perfect place” for Lautaro Martinez, says Fabio Radaelli, with the man who took the forward to Racing admitting that the opportunity to link up with Lionel Messi is too good to pass up.

A talented 22-year-old is generating ever-increasing speculation regarding a big-money switch from San Siro to Camp Nou. Barca have made no secret of the fact that they are in the market for more firepower, with Lautaro figuring prominently on their wish list alongside former favourite Neymar.

Inter are reluctant to part with a prized asset, particularly one with so much potential to still be unlocked, but their hand may be forced by a tempting offer or the ambition of a South American star.

Radaelli, who added Lautaro to the ranks at Racing during an interim spell in charge of the Argentine outfit, believes it is only a matter of time before a player destined for the very top takes another step up the ladder.

He told Toda Pasion: “I believe that those of such quality can play anywhere. Lautaro is a player for the big leagues.

“I liked it when he went to Inter, I felt that he was going to an ideal place because there is Javier Zanetti, who works very well, I know him and I know the human quality he has because we were partners at Banfield.

“With him, Lautaro was going to feel content but the truth is that when one is linked with Barcelona, ​​a club related purely and exclusively to Messi, a player from another planet, it seems that one forces themselves to go there.”

Pressed further on whether Barca would be the best fit for Lautaro, Radaelli added: “Due to the way they play, due to the characteristics of the players, it is a place where they will make history because of the power they have.

“At Racing, in two years he scored 50 goals, at Inter he got 26 in one year. Imagine if he goes to Barcelona and he will be in a team where Messi leaves you alone at any time, where there is Luis Suarez, with whom he can also play.

“It seems to me that is a league in which defensively they give you advantages that you don't have in because they are more rigorous there, so perhaps Barcelona is the perfect place for him.”

Barcelona appear to share that way of thinking, with the Liga giants willing to buy into the ability – present and future – of a man being tipped to star for club and country over the course of the next decade.

Radaelli said of Lautaro’s qualities: “He is a winner, with a barbaric character, he plays very well with both feet, he is intuitive because the ball goes inside the area and falls to him not by chance but because of his intuition and ability.

“He has a great aerial game, for me he is an animal of the area. It seems to me that he will always be linked to the great teams and undoubtedly spend the next 10 years in the national side.”