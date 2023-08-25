Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen signs new contract until 2028

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed a contract extension that will keep the goalkeeper at Barcelona for another five years.

Penned long term contract to stay at Barca

Led La Liga in clean sheets last year

Has won 16 trophies in Catalunya

WHAT HAPPENED? Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015, and has been the Blaugrana's first choice keeper since 2016. The German was one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe last season, and has been rewarded with a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2028, when he will be 36, the club confirmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ter Stegen has agreed a deal that will see him defer a large chunk of his wages until later in his contract, according to ESPN. The contract includes a €500 million (£430m/$540m) release clause.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I am really happy to be here. I hope we can lift many trophies in these years, and of course I want to be at my top to achieve all this," Ter Stegen said.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ter Stegen will line up in goal as Barcelona continue their La Liga campaign with a trip to Villarreal on Sunday.