Barcelona and Sevilla agree €1m Munir transfer

The forward is in the last six months of his contract but will make the move to Seville in January rather than in the summer

Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Munir El Haddadi to Seville pending a medical and contract.

The 23-year-old Munir was in the last six months of his contract with the La Liga champions and was free to sign a pre-contract with Sevilla that would have allowed him to join the club in the summer.

However, the clubs have instead reached an agreement for him to join the club in the January window, with Barcelona annoucing they have received a €1,050,000 fee.

More to follow...

