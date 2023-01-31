Barcelona make Amrabat transfer approach as La Liga leaders seek deadline day deal for Liverpool & Tottenham-linked star

Barcelona have reportedly made an approach for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Midfielder starred at 2022 World Cup

Linked with Premier League teams

Now wanted at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The combative 26-year-old has seen his stock soar after putting in a number of eye-catching performances at the 2022 World Cup – as Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-final stage of FIFA’s flagship event.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerard Romero claims that Barcelona have joined the hunt for Amrabat’s signature, with a formal approach made as the Liga giants seek to beat Premier League heavyweights to the signature of a player that recently took in a visit to Camp Nou as the Blaugrana faced Getafe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amrabat has said of the interest he is reportedly attracting from across Europe: “I’m proud to be linked with top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico. But I’m a Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president. We also have a good coach at Fiorentina.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat has been with Fiorentina since 2020, taking in 82 appearances for the Serie A outfit, and is tied to a contract through to 2024 that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.