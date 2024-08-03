How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in a high-profile club friendly at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday.
The Blaugrana kicked off their pre-season with a 2-2 draw with Manchester City that was later settled 4-1 on penalties in favour of Hansi Flick's men, while Los Blancos faced a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in their first friendly this summer.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 am BST
|Venue:
|MetLife Stadium
The pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.
It will kick off at 12 am BST on Sunday, August 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati are all sidelined through injuries, while Alejandro Balde is lined up for a return after recovering from the knock he sustained in the Man City game.
Robert Lewandowski, Inigo Martinez, Raphinha, Ilkay Gundogan and Jules Kounde are among those who can start on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal are on extended breaks after winning the Euros, while Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi are on international duty with the Spain U23 side at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Having scored on his debut last time out following the return from a loan move to Girona from Barcelona B, Pau Victor could keep his spot in attack.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Martinez, Lenglet, Balde; Casado, Torre, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Victor.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga, Kochen
|Defenders:
|Balde, Martinez, Christensen, Araujo, Lenglet, Fort, Valle, Kounde, Faye, Martin, Cuenca, Dominguez, Olmedo
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Gundogan, Torre, Casado, Unai, Bernal, Darvich, G. Fernandez, Junyent
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, T. Fernandez, Victor
Real Madrid team news
While Kylian Mbappe is on an extended break post Euro 2024, fellow new signing Endrick made his Madrid debut against Milan and is set for his first Clasico appearance.
Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are also on a break.
Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Eder Militao are set to link up with the squad in the US but may not be involved against Barca.
Midfielder Cesar Palacios has returned to Madrid owing to a knee injury.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Vallejo, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Martin, Ceballos; Guler, Endrick, Brahim.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Vazquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asencio, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Paz, Martin, de Leon
|Forwards:
|Endrick, Brahim, Latasa, Rodriguez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 21, 2024
|Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona
|La Liga
|January 14, 2024
|Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona
|Spanish Super Cup
|October 28, 2023
|Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|July 29, 2023
|Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid
|Club Friendlies
|April 5, 2023
|Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid
|Copa del Rey