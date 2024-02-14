Bangkok United vs Yokohama F. Marinos: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Bangkok United and Yokohama F.Marinos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bangkok United will take on Yokohama F Marinos in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams were winners of their respective groups and will be giving it their best shot to claim a first-leg advantage. Bangkok have managed to win only one out of their last four matches and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Yokohama F Marinos are yet to start their domestic campaign but ended the last season in a similar way - with one victory in their last four games across all competitions. They will be looking to kickstart 2024 with a solid performance away from home. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bangkok United vs Yokohama F.Marinos kick-off time

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Thammasat Stadium

The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bangkok United vs Yokohama F.Marinos online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bangkok United team news

Bangkok United will head into the match fully prepared and without any fresh injury concerns in the squad. They are in a commanding position at the summit of the Thai League 1.

They have performed well in the AFC Champions League so far, a they secured the top spot in Group F, surpassing two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Bangkok United predicted XI: Khammai, Everton, Bihr, Notechaiya, Selanon, A-nan, Limwanasathian, Pomphun, Mota, Luis, Eid

Position Players Goalkeepers: Khammai, Mekmusik, Suadsong, Wongboon, Sudathip, Suadsong Defenders: Notchaiya, Bihr, Wannasri, Selanon, Jarunongkran, Thongsong, Nontharat, Theppawong Midfielders: Amornlerdsak, Imura, Jradi, Poomchantuek, Muaddarak, Puangchan, Pomphan, Limwannasathian, Anan, Arunyapairot, Luiz Forwards: Srinawong, Keereeleang, Kraisorn, Mota, Eid, Soukouna

Yokohama F.Marinos team news

Harry Kewell will mark his first official appearance as the head coach, succeeding Kevin Muscat at the club.

After conceding their league title to Vissel Kobe in the previous season, F. Marinos will be eager for a robust start with a fresh squad to signal their resolve to contend for the AFC Champions League championship.

Yokohama F Marinos predicted XI: Popp, Matsubara, Eduardo, Tsunoda, Tae-Hee, Kida, Watanabe, Yoshio, Élber, Lopes, Matheus.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Popp, Iikura, Shirasaka, Terakado Defenders: Nagato, Hatanaka, Eduardo, Watanabe, Koike, Saneto, Kamijima, Kato, Koike, Matsubara, Saneto, Amano, Kato, Yoshida, Yamamura Midfielders: Kida, Watanabe, Inoue, Mizunuma, Yoshio, Koike, Yamane, Sakakibara, Ueda Forwards: Élber, Lopes, Matheus, Miyaichi, Shiogai, Murakami

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2017 Bangkok United 2-3 Yokohama F Marinos Friendly

