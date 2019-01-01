Balotelli celebrates bicycle kick goal for Marseille against Saint-Etienne on Instagram

The Italy international bagged his fourth goal for the Ligue 1 side and celebrated with all his followers on social media

Mario Baloetelli opened the scoring for in their clash against and celebrated in unique style with the use of Instagram.

It took just 12 minutes for the striker to find the back of the net, scoring his fourth goal for the club since his switch from in January with a superb bicycle kick.

The 28-year-old then took to sideline to celebrate on a phone with his team-mates all joining in on the act behind him.

Mario Balotelli scores a bicycle kick and celebrates with his team-mates on Instagram live 😂📱 pic.twitter.com/ZHOk82uZSy — Goal (@goal) March 3, 2019



Balotelli is known for his out-of-the-ordinary celebrations, with most notably his t-shirt celebration for back in October 2011.

The striker scored] against the Red Devils at the time and lifted his shirt to show a "Why always me?" message on his underlayer.

Now, he's playing his football in with his current club are pushing for a spot, with currently holding the third and final position on 49 points.

The side will be hoping more goals from Balotelli can help propel them up the table, with the striker currently on a good run of form.

He's bagged four goals in his first six games for the club, and appears to be enjoying his football under new manager Rudi Garcia.

