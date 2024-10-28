Ballon d'Or 2024: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to watch France Football award ceremony

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including how to watch live.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual football awards that can be won by a soccer player each year. Established in 1956, France Football's famous Golden Ball accolade has returned for the 68th year in 2024.

It has been won by the greatest players of all time, with Cristian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi memorably trading the trophy for over 10 years, but the scene has opened up for a new generation of legends. Icons from the game will be present at the ceremony with plenty of glitz and glamour expected.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.

When is the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date & start time

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:45 pm GMT / 3:45 pm ET Venue: Theatre du Chatelet, Paris TV & stream: Paramount+ (U.S.), YouTube (international)

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 28, 2024.

It is due to begin at 3:45 pm ET for viewers in the United States, with UK viewers able to watch from 7:45 pm GMT.

How to watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony - TV & live stream

Fans across the world will be able to stream the 2024 Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.

Regional broadcasters will also be showing the ceremony live on their networks. Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo will be streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony in the United States. As well as the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Paramount+ is home to a variety of soccer competitions, including the Champions League, Serie A, the EFL and more.

Who are the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees?

You can see the full list of nominees for each award below.

2024 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Player Club National team Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Turkey Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain Ruben Dias Man City Portugal Artem Dovbyk Girona Ukraine Phil Foden Man City England Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen Spain Erling Haaland Man City Norway Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Germany Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany Ademola Lookman Atalanta Nigeria Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Lautaro Martinez Inter Argentina Kylian Mbappe PSG France Martin Odegaard Arsenal Norway Dani Olmo Barcelona Spain Cole Palmer Chelsea England Declan Rice Arsenal England Rodri Man City Spain Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Germany Bukayo Saka Arsenal England William Saliba Arsenal France Federico Valverde Real Madrid Uruguay Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazil Vitinha PSG Portugal Nico Williams Athletic Club Spain Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Germany Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Switzerland Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain

2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees

Player Club National team Barbra Banda Orlando Pride Zambia Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Lucy Bronze Barcelona England Mariona Caldentey Barcelona Spain Tabitha Chawinga Lyon Malawi Grace Geyoro PSG France Manuela Giugliano Roma Italy Carolina Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Patricia Guijarro Barcelona Spain Giulia Gwinn Bayern Munich Germany Yui Hasegawa Man City Japan Ada Hegerberg Lyon Norway Lauren Hemp Man City England Lindsey Horan Lyon England Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG France Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars United States Sjoeke Nusken Chelsea Germany Ewa Pajor Barcelona Poland Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Spain Gabi Portilho Corinthians Brazil Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain Mayra Ramirez Chelsea Colombia Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit United States Lea Schuller Bayern Munich Germany Khadija Shaw Man City Jamaica Sophia Smith Portland Thorns United States Mallory Seanson Chicago Red Stars United States Tarciane Houston Dash Brazil Glodis Viggosdottir Bayern Munich Iceland

2024 Kopa Trophy nominees

Player Club National team Pau Cubarsi Barcelona Spain Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd Argentina Arda Guler Real Madrid Turkey Karim Konate Red Bull Salzburg Ivory Coast Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd England Joao Neves Benfica Portugal Savinho Girona Brazil Mathys Tel Bayern Munich France Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Warren Zaire-Emery PSG France

2024 Yashin Trophy nominees

Player Club National team Diogo Costa Porto Portugal Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Italy Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Switzerland Andriy Lunin Real Madrid Ukraine Mike Maignan AC Milan France Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia Georgia Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Unai Simon Athletic Club Spain Yann Sommer Inter Switzerland Ronwen Williams Mamelodi Sundowns South Africa

How are the award winners decided?

The different awards are decided in different ways, with a mix of journalists and ex-players helping to choose the most worthy winners.

Men's Ballon d'Or

A panel of journalists from the top 100 football nations, per the FIFA rankings, vote on the men's Ballon d'Or award. Each nation has one journalist representative who votes on the international ballot.

Women's Ballon d'Or

Like the men's Ballon d'Or award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin is decided by an international panel of journalists. However, it is a panel of 50 - one journalist from each of the top 50 nations.

Kopa Trophy

The winner of the Kopa trophy is decided by a jury of Ballon d'Or winners.

Yashin Trophy

The Yashin Trophy winner is decided in the same way as the men's Ballon d'Or, by a panel of 100 journalists.

Who won the 2023 Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or, taking his honours tally to a record eight. Messi defeated Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe following a stellar World Cup-winning season. Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin, pipping Sam Kerr and Salma Paralluelo to the award

