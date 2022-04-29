Ballon d’Or desire driving Lewandowski towards Barcelona, claims former Bayern Munich team-mate Martinez

Robert Lewandowski’s desire to win the Ballon d’Or is driving him towards Barcelona, claims Javi Martinez, with the Bayern Munich striker continuing to see a summer switch to Camp Nou speculated on.

The prolific Polish striker remains a talismanic presence at the Allianz Arena, with a 48-goal haul this season helping to deliver a 10th successive Bundesliga title for German giants.

He is, however, only tied to a contract through to 2023 and, at 33 years of age, is said to be mulling over a new challenge in Spain after seeing the prestigious Ballon d'Or elude him to this point.

Will Lewandowski leave Bayern for Barcelona?

Spanish midfielder Martinez, who spent several years playing alongside Lewandowski at Bayern before making a move to Qatar in June 2021, told El Larguero of the rumours regarding a possible transfer to Barca: “Just today I spoke to him. He told me: ‘Every day you have more grey hair’. Bayern’s issue is that there is no clause. If they don’t want to sell you, you’re screwed.

“I think that there is some possibility. I think he believes that by playing in Spain he would have had a Ballon d’Or or two. And that’s why he wants to try.

“He has the feeling that he deserved the Ballon d’Or. It’s not the same to play in the Spanish league, in Barca or Madrid, as it is in the German league.”

If Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern, where should he go? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/L5dRvXQ4jw — GOAL (@goal) April 5, 2022

Could a deal for Lewandowski be done?

Bayern have been doing their best to play down the exit talk raging around Lewandowski, with there a desire on their part to thrash out fresh terms with the legendary number nine.

GOAL has, however, been able to confirm that contingency plans are being pieced together in Bavaria when it comes to lining up possible replacements for the record-breaking frontman.

Article continues below

Ajax star Sebastian Haller has been identified as a potential target for Bayern as they sweat on a big career call from Lewandowski.

Barca have not been shying away from the fact that they would be interested in entering into talks if there is a deal to be done in the next window, with the Liga heavyweights having already been heavily linked with another proven performer currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga – Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Further reading