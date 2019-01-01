Bale and Modric out of Real Madrid squad to face Galatasaray

Lucas Vazquez will also be missing in Istanbul as Real look to salvage their woeful start to the Champions League group stage.

Zinedine Zidane has left Gareth Bale and Luka Modric out of his squad to face in the on Tuesday.

Lucas Vazquez will also be missing in Istanbul as Real look to salvage their woeful start to the group stage.

The former European champions have collected just one point from their opening two games, following up a disastrous 3-0 defeat by with a laboured draw against Club Bruges.

Bale has worked his way back into Zidane’s reckoning after a turbulent summer during which he looked destined to leave the club.

He was withdrawn late on playing for against on Sunday, with manager Ryan Giggs later disclosing the problem as cramp, but it has been enough to leave the Real hierarchy concerned over his fitness.

The Welshman has scored twice in seven games this term as Real shot to the top of , before losing their place at the summit on Saturday.

Madrid crashed to their first La Liga defeat of the season at the weekend, with Zidane's 10-man visitors succumbing to Lago Junior's early strike for Real Mallorca at Son Moix.

Bitter rivals leapfrogged Madrid into top spot thanks to their win over earlier in the day, and left-back Marcelo lamented the result away from home.

"We lost but we must keep going," said Marcelo after the defeat to Mallorca. "It hurts to lose because we played well, but we conceded early on and then looked to make our comeback but it was not possible.

"We did not have time to think, they scored a goal and they defended and waited for the counter, that's no excuse though.



"We need to play well until the final whistle. We have won some games while lacking something. We're trying to do everything possible to win but La Liga is tough these days."

Karim Benzema hit the crossbar before substitute Rodrygo Goes squandered a presentable chance and Madrid's hopes of a comeback were all but over when Alvaro Odriozola saw red 16 minutes from the end, with Mallorca holding firm to claim their first win over Los Blancos since 2009.