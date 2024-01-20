Bahrain vs Malaysia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Bahrain and Malaysia, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bahrain will take on Malaysia in their second AFC Asian Cup group game at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams lost their opening games in Group E and will be looking for their first win of the tournament.

Abdullah Al Hashash scored as Bahrain lost to South Korea 3-1 in their last game. They will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Malaysia are yet to open their account as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Jordan in their first game. They will need to give it their best shot in the two remaining group games to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

Bahrain vs Malaysia kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30pm GMT Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bahrain vs Malaysia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TrillerTV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and Asian Cup YouTube channel after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bahrain team news

Amine Benaddi's availability for the upcoming match is uncertain as the centre-back had to be carried off injured at half-time against South Korea, leading to Sayed Baqer taking his place.

Abdullah Al-Hashsash secured the lone goal for Bahrain on the first matchday of this tournament, marking only the second goal in his international career.

Bahrain predicted XI: Lutfalla; Adel, Baqer, Al Hayam, Ali; Khelaif, Al-Hardan, Atede, Marhoon; Helal, Al-Humaidan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fardan, Lutfalla, Jaffer Defenders: Al Hayam, Baqer, Al-Khalasi, Adel, Ali, Al-Eker Midfielders: Abdulwahab, Al-Hardan, Madan, Marhoon, Al-Aswad, Al-Khatal, Isa, Atede, Al-Shaikh, Abdul Qayoom, Khelaif, Al-Wali Forwards: Helal, Al-Hashsash, Al-Humaidan

Malaysia team news

Malaysia had to deal with the absence of Endrick in their first game as he was dealing with an apparent leg injury. Meanwhile, La'Vere Corbin-Ong played the entire 90 minutes despite having previously experienced a similar issue.

Should Safawi Rasid score this weekend, he can climb to the seventh position in the list of all-time scorers. The Terengganu striker has netted 20 times for the national team.

Malaysia predicted XI: Hazmi; Davies, Eldstal, Cools; Saad, Fazail, Wilkin, Sumareh; Rasid, Lok, Morales

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sikh Izhan, Azri Ghani, Syihan Hazmi Defenders: Daniel Ting, Syahmi Safari, Dominic Tan, Shahrul Saad, Khuzaimi Piee, La'Vere, Matthew Davies Midfielders: Afiq Fazail, Brendan Gan, Stuart Wilkin, Dion Cools, Natxo Insa Forwards: Paulo Josué, Akhyar Rashid, Darren Lok, Romel Morales, Faisal Halim, Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 11/06/22 Asian Cup qualifier Malaysia 1 - 2 Bahrain 28/05/21 Friendly Bahrain 2 - 0 Malaysia 15/11/13 Asian Cup qualifier Bahrain 1 - 0 Malaysia 15/10/13 Asian Cup qualifier Malaysia 1 - 1 Bahrain 28/10/07 World Cup qualifier Malaysia 0 - 0 Bahrain

