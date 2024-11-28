How to watch today's AZ vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Galatasaray will aim to climb atop the league phase standings table of the Europa League standings when they take on AZ at AFAS Stadion on Thursday.
While Okan Buruk's men are among the top-six and undefeated teams after four matchdays, following a 3-2 win against Tottenham, the Cheese Farmers will look to maintain their unbeaten run against Turkish sides in the competition after defeating Fenerbahce 3-1 last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch AZ vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Galatasaray will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
AZ vs Galatasaray kick-off time
The UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Galatasaray will be played at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.
It will kick off at 5:45 am GMT on Thursday, November 28, in the UK.
Team news & squads
AZ team news
AZ boss Maarten Martens will be without Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, Kristijan Belic, Ibrahim Sadiq and Sem Westerveld on account of their respective injuries.
Jeroen Zoet will deputise for Owusu-Oduro in goal, while Troy Parrot should lead the line of attack once again.
Galatasaray team news
Buruk will miss long-term injury absentees Mauro Icardi and Ismail Jakobs for the trip to Alkmaar.
Victor Osimhen, after scoring twice each in two of the last three games in all competitions - including the Spurs win, will remain the main threat in attack.