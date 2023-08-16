Aymeric Laporte to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane? Manchester City accept Al-Nassr bid for defender

Aymeric Laporte could reportedly join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr as Manchester City have accept a bid for the defender.

Manchester City accepts Al-Nassr's Laporte bid

Laporte considers possibility of moving

Could line-up alongside Ronaldo & Mane

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, City have made the decision to accept Al-Nassr's offer for the Spanish defender. This has set the stage for Laporte's potential transfer to the Saudi Arabian club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporte faced considerable challenges at City after dropping down the pecking order and had just 12 Premier League appearances in the previous season. The arrival of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, also a left-footed centre-back, further complicates his situation at the Etihad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Laporte wants to get regular minutes under his belt to remain in contention for the Spanish national team with an eye on Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente counts on him in the left centre-back position and to keep his place secured, the defender wants to play as much as possible, especially with the international tournament being less than a year.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr's active summer spending, with notable signings like Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic, reflects their ambition to compete for silverware on several fronts. There is little doubt that Laporte's potential addition to this roster would make them even more formidable as a unit.