Awkward reunion? Declan Rice opens up on 'little altercation' with new Arsenal team-mate Eddie Nketiah

Declan Rice was involved in a scuffle with current Arsenal teammate Nketiah last year but he claims all is well now between the duo.

WHAT HAPPENED? During a Premier League game between Arsenal and West Ham last season, an on-field scuffle broke out between Rice and Nketiah after the latter tried to waste time when the Gunners were leading. Rice recalled the incident but claimed that all is well between them now and he is looking forward to play alongside his new teammate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Rice said, "I played with Eddie from under-nines to under-14s. We were both released on the same day and it’s crazy where football takes you, your journey. He’s made it through the ranks at Arsenal, I made it through the ranks at West Ham. Now we get to link back up again.

“I’ve always loved Eddie, even though we had that little altercation on the pitch before! I’ve always loved him and been close to his family. His dad is a top, top guy who used to come on all the tours with us as kids, so I’m really looking forward to seeing Eddie again and of course the other boys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice and Nketiah were part of the Chelsea academy and were released from the Blues' youth setup on the same day. The midfielder, who completed a move to Arsenal on Saturday for a club-record transfer fee of £105m ($137m), is now looking forward to a reunion with the Arsenal striker.

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's charges have started their pre-season training and played two friendly games on July 8 and July 13 against Watford and Nurnberg. They will now travel to the USA to face Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco.