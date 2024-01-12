Australia vs India: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Australia and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will begin their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a Group B clash against India at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. The Socceroos will be confident of a winning start in a group that also has Uzbekistan and Syria.

Australia have won their last four matches including two friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers. India, on the other hand, have managed just one win in their last five fixtures. That only victory came against Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers.

Australia vs India kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am GMT Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.30 am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Australia vs India online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Gethin Jones earned his first cap for the Socceroos and was later substituted by Nathaniel Atkinson in the latter part of the match against Bahrain. Meanwhile, John Iredale and Patrick Yazbek remained unused substitutes, still vying for their first opportunities with the senior squad.

In goal, Mathew Ryan, with 87 caps, is just one short of equaling Alex Tobin for the fifth spot in all-time appearances. Australia will be fielding their strongest lineup for the opening game and Ryan will be tasked with denying Sunil Chhetri.

Australia predicted XI: Gauci; Atkinson, Souttar, Burgess, Bos; McGree, O'Neill, Irvine, Goodwin; Duke, Boyle.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Gauci, Thomas Defenders: Souttar, Rowles, Burgess, Atkinson, Deng, Bos, Behich, Miller, Jones Midfielders: Baccus, O’Neill, Irvine, Silvera, Yazbek, Metcalfe, Goodwin Forwards: Boyle, McGree, Tilio, Iredale, Yengi, Fornaroli, Duke

India team news

India have entered the tournament with their most formidable squad, although they are without three crucial players – defender Anwar Ali, defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, and agile winger Ashique Kuruniyan – all sidelined due to injuries.

Igor Stimac's team will need to focus on minimizing damage, as the count of goals conceded could become a factor in determining which teams advance to the round of 16 as third-place finishers.

India predicted XI: Gurpreet; Mishra, Jhingan, Bheke, Poojary; Ralte, Wangjam; Mahesh Singh, Samad, Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Singh, Sandhu, Kaith Defenders: Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Singh, Poojary, Kotal, Bheke, Jhingan, Bose Midfielders: Thapa, Fernandes, Tangri, Ralte, Colaco, Singh, Samad, Wangjam, Singh Forwards: Pandita, Chhangte, Singh, Praveen, Chhetri, Singh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2011 India 0-4 Australia Asian Cup

