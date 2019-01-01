‘Aubameyang's like Ronaldo but Lacazette is better’ – Ceballos lauds Gunners’ firepower

The midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid, likes what he has seen from the Gunners forward players as he gets to grips with life in north London

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo by Dani Ceballos, but the loanee considers Alexandre Lacazette to be the best player at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are well-stocked when it comes to fearsome frontmen.

Aubameyang has been their most potent attacking weapon since arriving from , with a share of the Premier League Golden Boot secured last season.

He has been leading the way again this term, netting three times in four appearances, with a prolific strike rate being maintained in north London.

Ceballos is impressed by what he has seen from the Gabonese, having previously witnessed Ronaldo’s stunning goalscoring exploits at , and has lauded the firepower on offer to Unai Emery.

The Spanish loan star told The Guardian: “We've got a very good, compact side and the three up front really make the difference.

“You can compare Aubameyang to Cristiano when he was at Madrid in the sense that he plays close to the goal he lives for scoring. He's very important for us, fundamental.

“[Nicolas] Pepe is very direct. And Lacazette, for me, is the best player: he understands the game perfectly and, if he's 100 per cent, he's going to give us so much.

“Fitting all the players together must heat up the manager’s head. I don’t think the míster repeated an XI in four games, which keeps us alert.”

Ceballos is another creative influence that Emery is looking to find a position for in his starting XI.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye, earning comparisons to fellow countryman and Gunners legend Santi Cazorla, and admits to enjoying his football again in .

He added: “I love the city, I love the Premier League and love Arsenal. I’m just really, really happy to be part of this great club.

“I’ve hardly noticed any difference in size between Real Madrid and Arsenal. And the fans are very passionate, they love the players.

“It’s much easier to adapt because they make you feel like you’ve been at the club forever. I love the way everyone’s treated me. They’ve put a lot of faith in me.”

Arsenal will return to action after the international break when they travel to on Sunday.