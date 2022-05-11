Aubameyang hopes ‘little brother’ Dembele stays at Barcelona after Celta Vigo victory

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Ousmane Dembele will stay at the club next season after his exploits helped them to a 3-1 La Liga victory against Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Gabon international scored twice in the fixture at Camp Nou, his first goal in the 41st minute and the second in the 48th minute. This is after Memphis Depay had put the Catalans ahead in the 30th minute while Iago Aspas pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th minute.

Despite notching his 11th top-flight goal of the season, what caught the eye of the former Arsenal captain is the overall display of Dembele, who set up two goals.

Speaking after the game, Aubameyang explained why he wants the 24-year-old French international to stay with the Blaugrana at Camp Nou for the new campaign.

“He’s my little brother. We have spent a long time together since the first day,” Aubameyang said as quoted by Barca Blaugranes. “When I arrived in Dortmund, I knew him a bit. With time we have built up this relationship which is like a brother.

“I love him a lot and that’s why things go so well. I’m happy for him, I don’t know if he’ll stay or not but I hope with all my heart that he will.”

On the outcome of the game, Aubameyang insists he has to improve on his game despite notching two goals.

“I think today [Tuesday] we did things right. The first half was a bit complicated, the second was much better,” Aubameyang continued.

“I think we lost a lot of balls in the first half, we have to improve that, me more than anybody. We will continue working so we don’t give the ball away so easily. But we scored three and that’s something very positive.”

Since February 1, 2022, the African striker has surpassed Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (9) as La Liga's top scorer in this period. In total, the striker has netted 11 La Liga goals since joining the Catalans from the Gunners, and chipped in with one assist.

The win left Barcelona second on the 20-team table with 72 points from 36 matches. They have managed 21 wins, nine draws, and lost six times. Barcelona have one fixture remaining until the end of the season – against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.