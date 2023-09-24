Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to continue as the only side in 2023-24 La Liga to boast of a perfect record after facing Atletico Madrid in Sunday's Madrid derby.

Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Union Berlin in the mid-week Champions League tie sees Carlo Ancelotti's men win each of their six games across all competitions this season. Their last result in the league was a 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad.

While the visitors aim to reclaim the top spot in the domestic standings, Diego Simeone's side will want to move up from seventh place. After a 3-0 loss to Valencia in the league, Atleti come into the derby clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Lazio in the European top flight club competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay, LaLigaTV and ITVX.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

There is no change in terms of Atletico missing the likes of Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu, Reinildo Mandava, Rodrigo De Paul and Pablo Barrios through injuries.

In case Koke passes a late fitness test, he should fill in for Barrios in the middle, while Memphis Depay is also a touch and go for the Madrid derby.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata would start up front, with Samuel Lino at the left wing-back position.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Saul, Llorente, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Real Madrid team news

In a double boost for Real, in-form Jude Bellingham and Vinicious Jr are fit in time for the derby showdown, while Arda Guler has also partaken in training.

However, Joselu may still keep his place alongside Rodrygo in attack, while missing out on the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

With Federico Valverde, Aurelin Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga expected to start, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos would have to be content with a place on the bench.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 25, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga Jan 26, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 (3-1 AET) Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey Sep 18, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga May 8, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga Dec 12, 2021 Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga

