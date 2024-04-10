Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will play host to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday.

At the round of 16 stage, Diego Simeone's men left it late against Inter Milan and eventually progressed into the last-eight on penalties.

In contrast, the German outfit defeated PSV Eindhoven 3-1 over two legs to make it to this stage.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, April 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Antoine Griezmann has recovered from an ankle injury and is available for selection, but Thomas Lemar will remain sidelined due to an Achilles tendon rupture.

Defender Mario Hermoso will also miss out with a thigh injury, so Reinildo Mandava will be in line to partner Jose Gimenez at centre-back.

Memphis Depay is a doubt due to a knock sustained in training, so Alvaro Morata is expected to join forces with Griezmann upfront.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic now will welcome Nico Schlotterbeck back from suspension, but Ramy Bensebaini is ruled out with a knee injury.

Dutch attacker Donyell Malen is also set to remain confined to the treatment room, while the likes of Marco Reus, Sebastien Haller and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could render their services in attack.

Whereas Niclas Fullkrug may be given an opportunity to snap an eight-game goal drought in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Adeyemi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 6, 2018 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League October 24, 2018 Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League

