Atletico Ottawa vs Pacific FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League concludes its semi-finals on Sunday as Atlético Ottawa face off with Pacific FC in a second-leg encounter.

With a two-goal advantage from the first leg, the hosts are odds-on favourites to progress - but their visitors will not go down without a fight.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atlético vs Pacific date & kick-off time

Game: Atlético Ottawa vs Pacific FC Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Atlético at Pacific on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport App

Atlético squad & team news

Having taken a two-goal lead from the first leg, it will take a rather sensational collapse for Atletico to come up short on home soil here.

Stranger things have happened of course, but they will hope they can make it a relatively painless afternoon.

Position Players Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

Pacific squad and team news

Pacific have all the work to do after going down on home turf, but they'll hope they can deliver an almighty result on the road.

They will need to be firing on all cylinders though - and that will take a remarkable effort, even with a final on the line.