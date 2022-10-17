Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Rayo Vallecano in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano. The team from Madrid has turned around their league form with four wins from their last five outings. Diego Simeone's men will be looking to make it four league victories in a row in the upcoming midweek fixture.

Rayo find themselves in the tenth place after nine matches. They head into the game against Atletico on the back of a draw and a defeat and will be desperate to pick up points to climb into the top half of the table.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Date: October 18, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 19) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on TV & live stream online

ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes are showing the game in the United States (US).

The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+ UK NA La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico will miss Felipe and Marcos Llorente due to injuries. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is also doubtful after he suffered a concussion in the game against Athletic Bilbao.

Antoine Griezmann is expected to be joined by Alvaro Morata in the forward line as Atletico chase their fourth victory in a row in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Grbic; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Correa, Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Camara. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.

Rayo Vallecano team news and squad

Andoni Iraola will be without Ruben de Tomas and Andres Martin who both remain sidelined due to injuries.

Rayo Vallecano are otherwise untroubled by injury concerns and will be hoping to take points away from Atletico on Tuesday.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia; Valentin, Lopez; Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia; Falcao