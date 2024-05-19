Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Osasuna in La Liga at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday.

With two games remaining this season, Atletico Madrid have the European seat secured for next season with a top-four finish and could possibly even climb one more place to third if results go their way. They have won four games in a row and will be confident of getting three points at home in their penultimate fixture of the season. Thirteenth-placed Osasuna, with no wins in their last five games, will find it difficult to stop the hosts from scoring points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time

Date: May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

The match will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, with kick-off at 6 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico will again be without Nahuel Molina, Thomas Lemar, and Marcos Paulo this weekend, but the squad is otherwise in good shape.

Saul Niguez could potentially be introduced into the starting XI, but it might otherwise be the same team that started against Getafe.

Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Witsel, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Osasuna team news

For Osasuna, David Garcia remains a doubt due to a muscular problem, while Kike Barja is definitely out with a long-term knee injury.

However, Pablo Ibanez is back from suspension, and the team did not pick up any new fitness issues in their 1-1 draw with Mallorca last time out.

Osasuna predicted XI: Fernandez; Pena, Catena, Herrando, Cruz; Moncayola, Munoz, Ibanez; Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Arnaiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Gomez, Ru. Garcia Forwards: Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/09/23 Osasuna 0 - 2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 21/05/23 Atletico Madrid 3 - 0 Osasuna La Liga 29/01/23 Osasuna 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 19/02/22 Osasuna 0 - 3 Atletico Madrid La Liga 20/11/21 Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 Osasuna La Liga

