Atletico Madrid vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Girona in La Liga at the Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday. These two teams are separated by seven points in the league standings, and a win for either team will give them an advantage in the race to claim a spot in the Champions League next season.

After struggling to string wins together until a few weeks ago, Atletico Madrid will be looking to pick up their third win in a row to climb up the standings in their final act of the season. They will be highly confident after beating Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League in their mid-week European fixture.

Girona's form has gone up and down recently. They have three wins and three defeats in their last six matches, making them an unpredictable team that can pull off a win away from home. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Girona kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm BST Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

The match will be played at Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports and LaLiga TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and on YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will once again be missing Memphis Depay, Mario Hermoso, and Thomas Lemar due to injuries in their upcoming La Liga match this weekend.

Pablo Barrios won't be available as he's suspended following the yellow card he received in the previous game against Villarreal.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Riquelme, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Girona team news

Girona will be without Joel Roca and Toni Villa due to long-term knee injuries, while Ricard Artero's participation depends on a late fitness assessment for his ankle issue.

Ivan Martin will be absent for the team due to an accumulation of yellow cards but Savio will return from his suspension.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga; E Garcia, D Lopez, Blind; Couto, Herrera, A Garcia, Gutierrez; Tsyhankov, Dovbyk, Savio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Fuidias, Carlos Defenders: García, Couto, Blind, Gutiérrez, Martínez, López, Fernández, Juanpe Midfielders: Torre, Sávio, Tsygankov, García, Herrera, Solís, García, García Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Portu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/01/24 Girona 4 - 3 Atletico Madrid La Liga 14/03/23 Girona 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 08/10/22 Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Girona La Liga 02/04/19 Atletico Madrid 2 - 0 Girona La Liga 17/01/19 Atletico Madrid 3 - 3 Girona Copa del Rey

Useful links