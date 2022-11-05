Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid lock horns with Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano. After being knocked out of European competition, Diego Simeone's side can turn their complete focus to La Liga. Indeed, a fixture against 16th-placed Espanyol represents an ideal opportunity for Atleti to bonce back. They have 23 points from 12 matches and are nine adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.
Espanyol, meanwhile, are still struggling to find their best form in La Liga. They have won just once in their last five outings and are in desperate need of points. They have let in 20 goals in 12 matches and the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata will likely be licking their lips at the prospect of facing them.
GOAL brings you the details of how to watch the match on TV in the UK, US and India, as well as how to stream the game live online.
Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol
Date:
November 6, 2022
Kick-off:
1:00pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 6:30pm IST
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN Deportes +, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
The match can be live-streamed on Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, and La Liga TV in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes +.
ESPN+
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
La Liga TV
India
Sports 18 -1 SD/HD
Voot Select
Atletico Madrid team news & squad
Atletico will be without Koke and Thomas Lemar due to injury. Marcos Llorente is doubtful with a calf injury, while Saul Niguez remains suspended for an accumulation of cautions.
Antoine Griezmann is expected to be joined by Alvaro Morata in attack as Atletico chase all three points.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Savic; Carrasco, Witsel, Kondogbia, De Paul, Correa; Morata, Griezmann
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe.
Defenders
Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Camara.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco, Bri.
Forwards
Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.
Espanyol team news and squad
Adria Pedrosa and Ruben Sanchez will be unavailable for Espanyol. Martin Braithwaite and Joselu should lead the line for the Catalan team.
Espanyol possible XI: Lecomte; Olivan, Cabrera, Gomez, Gil; Exposito, Souza, Darder; Puado Joselu, Braithwaite
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Garcia, Lecomte, Fortuno
Defenders
Gil, Cabrera, Calero, Olivan, Vidal, S. Gomez, El Hilali, Simo
Midfielders
Bare, Darder, Souza, Exposito, Melamed, Koleosho, Villahermosa, Lazo, Lozano
Forwards
Puado, Joselu, De Thomas, Dimata, Zoubdi, D. Gomez