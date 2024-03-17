Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in a blockbuster La Liga fixture on Sunday evening.

Both sides advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals in midweek, with the Rojiblancos winning on penalties against Inter Milan and Barcelona defeating Napoli 4-2 on aggregate.

The Blaugrana have been rejuvenated since Xavi announced his exit at the end of the season and are now unbeaten in their last nine matches.

They are now just 11 points behind Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with a game in hand, but they have clearly left it far too late for a title charge.

As for Atletico, their 2-0 defeat at Cadiz in La Liga last weekend means Diego Simeone's side remain in fourth place in the division, just two points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Civitas Metropolitano Stadium

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Sports 1, ITV4, LaLigaTV, Viaplay and ITVX.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Jose Gimenez and Thomas Lemar through injury this weekend, while Mario Hermoso has also been ruled out of Sunday night's clash due to a thigh issue.

Manager Diego Simeone will also have a decision to make regarding star playmaker Antoine Griezmann, who was able to play 105 minutes against Inter after shaking off an ankle issue.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Azpilicueta; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Saul Niguez, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Barcelona team news

Barcelona manager Xavi has a raft of injury concerns to contend with. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Gavi are all sidelined in the midfield right now, with the latter out for the season. Both De Jong and Pedri may return soon following the international break.

Ferran Torres is expected to miss another game due to a thigh injury, while Alejandro Balde is out at left-back. Marcos Alonso may also be sidelined due to a back issue, although he has a chance to feature on Sunday.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Lopez, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/12/23 Barcelona 1-1 Atlético Madrid La Liga 23/04/23 Barcelona 1-1 Atlético Madrid La Liga 09/01/23 Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona La Liga 06/02/22 Barcelona 4-2 Atlético Madrid La Liga 03/10/21 Atlético Madrid 2-0 Barcelona La Liga

