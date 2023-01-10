Atletico Madrid interested in signing out of favour Barcelona forward Memphis Depay to replace Joao Felix

After loaning Joao Felix to Chelsea, Atletico Madrid have identified Memphis Depay as a replacement, and are set to open talks for the Dutch forward.

Depay due to leave this summer

Atleti looking to replace Joao Felix

Depay has only appeared twice in La Liga this year

WHAT HAPPENED? Atleti are in search of a new attacking player after they agreed a deal to send Felix to Chelsea until the end of the season. And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Depay could be that player.

He has reportedly been in search of a move away from the Camp Nou for some time, although the Dutch striker has expressed his desire to move on in the summer. But it appears he could be tempted for the right deal, and Atleti certainly offer a level of prestige, as well as European football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Depay has endured a mixed spell at Barcelona. Although his goalscoring record of 14 in 42 games is palatable, the Dutch striker hasn't been consistently in the team for almost a year. At 29-years-old, with his contract up in the summer, now might be an ideal time for a move away.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Manager Xavi insisted that he was happy with Depay, backing the striker to earn some minutes in a press conference before Barca's Copa del Rey tie against Intercity.

“I don’t want anyone to leave," Xavi said. "I’m delighted with the squad. It seems there won’t be a market for us. I’m happy with Depay. His attitude is good and he will be important for us. He has the ability to make a difference. He’ll have minutes. Like all of them.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DEPAY? The Dutch striker is in the squad for Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup fixture against Real Betis. Just how much longer he will last in a Barca shirt, though, remains to be seen.