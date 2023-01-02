Depay to reject January move and leave Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer

Out-of-favour Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will stay at Barcelona this winter, with a view to leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Offers to leave last summer

Forward wants to stay

Will leave on free in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid reported interest from clubs across Europe, Depay has no plans to leave Barca this month, according to SPORT. The Dutchman has made it clear to the club that he wants to fight for his spot in the team, but hopes to be able to choose a new destination at the end of the season. Newcastle and Galatasaray are both said to have made enquiries last summer. However, Depay turned down both proposals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although he enjoyed an decent start to his Barca career, scoring 12 goals in his debut season, Depay has seldom featured under Xavi. But at 28, with a proven goalscoring record, he can still be an impact player for whichever club snaps him up.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR DEPAY? The forward is projected to appear sparingly over the coming months, with his contract is due to expire in June.