Atletico Madrid announce signing of Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera

The midfielder, capped 70 times for his country, has signed a three-year deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and will be unveiled on Thursday.

have announced the signing of Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera after agreeing terms with the 29-year-old.

Herrera is expected to be unveiled as a Rojiblanco player tomorrow after the former man put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract.

The international, who has made 70 appearances for his country, did not link up with the North Americans for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in an attempt to resolve his club future.

The Tijuana-born player arrives in the Spanish capital following the expiration of his Porto contract on June 30, with an official presentation set to take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano Thursday.

In total, Herreraspent six seasons in , racking up 245 games, 35 goals and 35 assists.He was also named as the club’s Player of the Season for the 2014-15 season, and won the Primeira Liga in 2017-18.

On the international front, he played in two World Cups, at 2014 and 2018, while he also picked up gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games, and lifted the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

In all, the experienced midfielder has 70 international caps and five goals to his name since making his debut in 2012.

Revered in Portugal, he added two Super Cups to his league title medal, and became a huge fan favourite thanks to a string of commanding performances.

In a statement announcing his arrival at Atletico, a club official said: “With this incorporation we strengthen our link with Mexico.

“After signing an agreement with Atlético de San Luis, our sister club in 2017, one of the most talented players in the country arrives, narrowing the affective link between Atletico de Madrid and Mexico even more.



“For all this, we welcome Hector Herrera to the family and wish him all the luck in his new home.

"With the arrival of Herrera, we incorporate a strong, skillful midfielder with quality. He is also a player with great experience in the . In his six seasons at Do Dragao he has played a total of 41 duels in the top European competition.”

The writing was on the wall for Herrera as far back as 2012 after he shone at the Toulon Tournament in and was handed the esteemed title of Meilleur Joueur (Best Player) as the competition’s outstanding player.