Athletic Club vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club will take on Granada in the La Liga at the San Mames on Friday. Athletic Club are fifth in the league standings and will be hoping to pin down a place in European competitions. Eighteenth-placed Granada, on the other hand, are struggling to avoid the drop zone.

Athletic Club have lost just one out of their last seven matches and will be looking to keep that run intact as they head into the final few games of the season. Granada will be desperate to get results in the remaining matches, as they are in danger of getting relegated at the end of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Athletic Club vs Granada kick-off time

Date:April 19, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:San Mames

The match will be played at San Mames on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV and Premier Player in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Yeray Alvarez is set for a last-minute fitness evaluation to determine his availability for Athletic. They have a fully fit squad otherwise.

Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, now free from his suspension, is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Ruiz de Galarreta, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Simon, Agirrezabala
Defenders:Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
Midfielders:Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Jauregizar, Sancet, Gomez
Forwards:Berenguer, Ares, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta

Granada team news

For Granada, Oscar Melendo's participation is uncertain due to a muscle problem, but the team is otherwise well-prepared for their visit to San Mames.

Granada predicted XI: Batalla; Mendez, Rubio, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Gumbau, Ruiz, Jozwiak; Boye, Uzuni.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Batalla, Martinez
Defenders:Mendez, Torrente, Miquel, Rubio, Maouassa, Neva, Sanchez
Midfielders:Gumbau, Hongla, Ruiz
Forwards:Corbeanu, Callejon, Arezo, Puertas, Uzuni, Jozwiak, Pellistri

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/12/23Granada 1 - 1 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga
10/05/22Granada 1 - 0 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga
27/11/21Athletic Bilbao 2 - 2 GranadaLa Liga
08/03/21Athletic Bilbao 2 - 1 GranadaLa Liga
12/09/20Granada 2 - 0 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga

Useful links

