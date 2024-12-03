How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to make the best of Barcelona's slip-up in La Liga when Los Blancos travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Notably, as Real trail arch-rivals Barca by a fine margin, Carlo Ancelotti's men have a game in hand to their advantage. Meanwhile, Atletic will aim to close the gap towards third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga San Mames

La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid will be played at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Ander Herrera is ruled out with a hamstring injury, but fellow midfielder Oihan Sancet is expected to overcome his ankle issue to start from the first whistle here, while Benat Prados is back from a ban.

Defensive duo Oscar de Marcos and Dani Vivian will eye recalls to the XI, with Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde torn between starting one of Julen Agirrezabala and Unai Simon in the final third.

Real Madrid team news

While Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are ruled out for the rest of the season with ACL injuries, Ancelotti will remain without Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior due to muscle problems. David Alaba is also not expected to return to action before 2025.

Aurelien Tchouameni will be pushing for a start after recovering from his setback, along with the likes of Luka Modric, and Arda Guler, while Jude Bellingham is reportedly passed fit for the tie.

