Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
LaLiga
San Mames
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to make the best of Barcelona's slip-up in La Liga when Los Blancos travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Notably, as Real trail arch-rivals Barca by a fine margin, Carlo Ancelotti's men have a game in hand to their advantage. Meanwhile, Atletic will aim to close the gap towards third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
San Mames

La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid will be played at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

Athletic ClubHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-2-1-2

Home team crestRMA
1
U. Simon
17
Y. Berchiche
18
O. de Marcos
3
D. Vivian
5
Y. Alvarez
8
O. Sancet
9
I. Williams
10
N. Williams
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
23
M. Jauregizar
12
G. Guruzeta
1
T. Courtois
23
F. Mendy
17
L. Vazquez
8
F. Valverde
35
R. Asencio
22
A. Ruediger
19
D. Ceballos
5
J. Bellingham
10
L. Modric
9
K. Mbappe
11
Rodrygo

4-1-2-1-2

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ernesto Valverde

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Carlo Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Athletic Club team news

Ander Herrera is ruled out with a hamstring injury, but fellow midfielder Oihan Sancet is expected to overcome his ankle issue to start from the first whistle here, while Benat Prados is back from a ban.

Defensive duo Oscar de Marcos and Dani Vivian will eye recalls to the XI, with Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde torn between starting one of Julen Agirrezabala and Unai Simon in the final third.

Real Madrid team news

While Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are ruled out for the rest of the season with ACL injuries, Ancelotti will remain without Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior due to muscle problems. David Alaba is also not expected to return to action before 2025.

Aurelien Tchouameni will be pushing for a start after recovering from his setback, along with the likes of Luka Modric, and Arda Guler, while Jude Bellingham is reportedly passed fit for the tie.

Form

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATH

Last 5 matches

RMA

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

