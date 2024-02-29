Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa del Rey game

Atletico Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the San Mames Stadium on Thursday. Bilbao have a narrow 1-0 advantage from their first-leg win in which Alex Berenguer scored from the spot.
Diego Simeone's men are currently on a rough patch with just one win in their last five games. Their last outing was a 2-2 draw against Almeria and will want to return to winning ways by booking a place in the final of the Cup competition.
After a six-game unbeaten run, Bilbao suffered a defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their most recent outing. They will be hoping to make full use of their first-leg advantage to hold Atletico Madrid in the upcoming contest.
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 29, 2024
8:30 pm GMT
|8:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|San Mames Stadium
The Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be played at the San Mames Stadium.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm GMT on Thursday in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
The visitors will be missing Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Thomas Lemar due to injuries.
Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid's leading scorer, is facing a race against time to recover for the second leg after sustaining an ankle injury in last Tuesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan.
Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Correa, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo
Athletic Bilbao team news
Athletic may still be without the injured Ander Herrera, while Yuri Berchiche is unlikely to play due to a hamstring issue suffered in Sunday's loss to Betis.
Yeray Alvarez missed the last match due to an ankle problem and remains uncertain for Thursday's semi-final encounter.
Bilbao predicted XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Garcia de Albeniz; Prados, Ruiz de Galarreta; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Simon, Agirrezabala
|Defenders:
|Vivian, Paredes, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
|Midfielders:
|Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, D. Garcia, Sancet, Gomez, Berenguer
|Forwards:
|Berenguer, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Ares
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 7, 2024
|Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Atletico Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|December 16, 2023
|Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|February 19, 2023
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|October 15, 2022
|Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|April 30, 2022
|Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|January 13, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
|Spanish Super Cup