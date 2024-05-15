Atalanta vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia final

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will face Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday.

Atalanta's recent form has been impressive as the team is unbeaten in their last nine matches. Despite losing the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final to Fiorentina, Atalanta secured an impressive 4-1 victory in the home tie and booked their place in the final.

On the other hand, Juventus are struggling to pick up wins. The 14-time winners of the cup tournament are heading into the final with a six-game winless run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Despite his standout performance in Atalanta's victory over Fiorentina in the semi-final, striker Gianluca Scamacca will be absent from the final due to a suspension.

Emil Holm, Sead Kolasinac and club captain Rafael Toloi remain sidelined for Atalanta due to injuries.

Atalanta predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; De Ketelaere.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Juventus team news

Juventus are hopeful of having Brazilian duo Danilo and Alex Sandro back in action, as both returned to training on Monday.

Timothy Weah has served his one-match ban and is available again, while Federico Chiesa has recovered from an illness that kept him on the bench against Salernitana.

However, Turkish teenager Kenan Yildiz is struggling with a shoulder issue, and wing-back Mattia De Sciglio may also be unavailable for selection.

Juventus predicted XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Caviglia, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 10/03/24 Serie A Juventus 2 - 2 Atalanta 01/10/23 Serie A Atalanta 0 - 0 Juventus 13/08/23 Friendly Juventus 0 - 0 Atalanta 07/05/23 Serie A Atalanta 0 - 2 Juventus 23/01/23 Serie A Juventus 3 - 3 Atalanta

